Football: Kremlin says all welcome when asked about US World Cup invite

Sport

Football: Kremlin says all welcome when asked about US World Cup invite

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference on the results of the SCO summit in Qing
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference on the results of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China, Jun 10, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday (Jun 11) that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be glad to host everyone in Moscow, when asked if he would invite high-ranking US officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a journalist who asked if Putin would invite officials from North America to Moscow if the United States won a bid to host a future soccer World Cup.

On Friday, Russian state news agency RIA cited a diplomatic source as saying Moscow and Washington were discussing a possible meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark