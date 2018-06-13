Football: Kremlin says all welcome when asked about US World Cup invite

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday (Jun 11) that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be glad to host everyone in Moscow, when asked if he would invite high-ranking US officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a journalist who asked if Putin would invite officials from North America to Moscow if the United States won a bid to host a future soccer World Cup.

Advertisement

On Friday, Russian state news agency RIA cited a diplomatic source as saying Moscow and Washington were discussing a possible meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

