Football: Lampard hails 'leader' Thiago Silva after Chelsea romp

LONDON: Frank Lampard hailed Thiago Silva's "perfect 60 minutes" after the veteran Brazil defender made his debut for Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday (Sep 23).

The former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back made an immediate impression as Lampard's men overwhelmed Barnsley 6-0 in the third round of the League Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Lampard was the delighted with the performance of the 36-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from PSG last month.

"It was a perfect 60 minutes for him," he said. "He will show the qualities he has. Of course, he will get fitter and better.

"He also gave us something - for me on the night, in the dressing room and on the pitch - of a leader with authority of his demands on others."

Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick to get off the mark for his new club as Chelsea swept past their outclassed Championship opponents, with Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud also finding the net.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who continues to receive interest from long-term suitors Bayern Munich, was given a rare start and impressed his boss.

"Callum did well," said Lampard. "It's not easy when you're coming in and haven't had so many minutes.

"But I thought in parts he looked fresh and sharp and he was pressing hard and he showed a really good work ethic."