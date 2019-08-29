Football: Laporte, Ikone in line for France debuts in Euro qualifiers

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: France manager Didier Deschamps has called up Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte and Lille forward Jonathan Ikone who could both make their debuts in the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra next month.

Laporte, 25, has been named on the bench for France before but has yet to make an appearance for the world champions while it is a first call-up for 21-year-old Ikone who has been named in the squad as a replacement for the injured Kylian Mbappe.

However, Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele were all left out due to injuries and fitness concerns.

There was also no place for World Cup winning defender Samuel Umtiti who is yet to play for Barcelona this season.

France, who are currently top of Group H after four qualifiers, host Albania on Sept. 7 and Andorra three days later.

