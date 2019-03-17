Football: Last-gasp Ritchie strike as Newcastle draw at Bournemouth

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Matt Ritchie's last-gasp equaliser earned Newcastle United a point at Bournemouth in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

On a blustery day on the south coast, Newcastle coped best with the conditions early on, taking the lead in first-half stoppage time when Salomon Rondon curled a sublime free kick into the net.

Their lead did not last long, though, as Josh King converted from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half to equalise, after Nathan Ake had been fouled in the penalty area.

The chances kept coming after the break, with Ritchie almost getting on the end of a low Rondon cross, before Paul Dummett brilliantly cleared off the line at the other end to keep Bournemouth at bay.

However, the pressure from the home side told, as King swept home Dominic Solanke's pass to turn the match on its head nine minutes from time. His double took King's season tally to 11 in all competitions.

Newcastle were not to be denied, though, as former Bournemouth player Ritchie's half-volley in stoppage time denied the hosts victory as Newcastle pulled further clear of the relegation zone in 13th, while Bournemouth climbed to 11th.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ian Chadband)