Football: Late Firmino strike gives Liverpool 2-1 win at Palace

LONDON: Premier League leaders Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to 30 games after a late goal by Roberto Firmino gave them a scrappy 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday (Nov 23).

Firmino struck from close range in the 85th minute, shortly after Wilfried Zaha cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener for the visitors who looked toothless in the first half with Mohamed Salah on the bench nursing a sore ankle.

Liverpool stayed top on 37 points from 13 games, eight ahead of Leicester City who beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0.

Jordan Ayew and Gary Cahill missed chances for Palace before the home side had a 43rd-minute effort ruled out after a VAR check, with the replay showing Ayew pushed Dejan Lovren before James Tomkins headed the ball in at the far post.

The visitors looked sharper immediately after the break, with Mane firing wide before he netted a 49th-minute goal with a scrambled shot which goalkeeper Vicente Guaita got a hand to but could not keep the ball out.

Zaha equalised in the 82nd with a crisp low shot from 12m, only for Firmino to tuck the ball away from close range after Palace failed to clear the danger from a goalmouth scramble.



