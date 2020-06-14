Football: Late Goretzka goal gives Bayern 2-1 win over Gladbach

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Leon Goretzka's 86th minute goal gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday (Jun 13), meaning they need just one win in their last three matches to secure the Bundesliga title.

Goretzka tapped in Benjamin Pavard's cutback to send Bayern seven points clear at the top of the table from Borussia Dortmund, who won 1-0 at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Bayern took the lead in the 26th minute when Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer, having made a sensational save only seconds earlier, passed the ball out into the path of Bayern's Joshua Zirkzee, who fired home.

The visitors, themselves in the hunt for a Champions League spot, went into the break level when France international Pavard scored an own goal as he attempted to clear a Patrick Herrmann cutback.

Sommer made amends with a fine save of a Serge Gnabry effort but was helpless a little later when Goretzka showed up with far too much space in the box to snatch the winner.

Bayern, who could seal the title on Tuesday at Werder Bremen, are on 73 points, with Dortmund on 66. Gladbach remain fourth on 56.



