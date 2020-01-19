Football: Late Grealish goal earns Villa draw at Brighton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Jack Grealish scored a stunning second-half goal as Aston Villa rescued a point with a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (Jan 18).

Villa captain Grealish collected a pass from Douglas Luiz before firing a powerful left-footed strike from just inside the area with 15 minutes remaining at the Amex Stadium.

Both teams struggled to control the match in the opening stages before Leandro Trossard scored with Brighton's first attempt on target, seven minutes before halftime.

Moments after Grealish had blazed an effort wide for Villa, Brighton's Neal Maupay made a blistering run at the other end to set up Belgian winger Trossard, who fired a first-time shot past debutant goalkeeper Pepe Reina and into the bottom corner.

The result means Villa remain in the relegation zone with 22 points from 23 matches, while Brighton stay 14th.

