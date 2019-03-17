Football: Late Morgan header earns 10-man Leicester win at Burnley

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Wes Morgan's 90th-minute header earned 10-man Leicester City a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chasing a second successive win under new manager Brendan Rodgers, Leicester's task was made all the more difficult when Harry Maguire was given a straight red card for fouling Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the fourth minute.

But it was the 10 men who took the lead in the 33rd minute, as James Maddison curled a brilliant free kick into the net, becoming the first Leicester player to score two goals from direct free kicks in a Premier League season.

Jamie Vardy almost doubled Leicester's lead before Burnley drew level through Dwight McNeil, who swept Charlie Taylor's pull back home in the 38th minute to score his second Burnley goal.

The 10 men dug in after the break, keeping plenty of men behind the ball to frustrate the hosts, with Ashley Barnes missing the best chance to give Burnley the lead.

However, Leicester snatched all three points through Morgan, who rose highest to ensure Rodgers' winning run continued

Leicester opened up a three-point gap over Bournemouth in 11th place in the table while Burnley remained 17th, only two points clear of the bottom three.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)