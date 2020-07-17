Football: Late Walcott header denies Villa win at Everton

Premier League - Everton v Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Aston Villa - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - July 16, 2020 Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa scores their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell
LIVERPOOL, England: A late equaliser from Everton substitute Theo Walcott denied Aston Villa three points in their fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Thursday (Jul 16).

After a cagey first half, Villa scored with the game's first attempt on target as centre back Ezri Konsa latched on to a Conor Hourihane free kick in the 72nd minute.

Everton struggled to create goalscoring opportunities until Andre Gomes's cross found the diminutive Walcott who headed home three minutes from time.

The result left Villa 19th in the table, three points adrift of the safety zone, having played a game more than 17th-placed Watford.

Source: Reuters

