Football: Laxalt stuns Lazio as Genoa ease drop fears

ROME: Uruguay international Diego Laxalt scored two minutes into injury time to give Genoa a crucial 2-1 victory at Lazio on Monday (Feb 5) and ease their relegation fears.

Veteran Montenegro international Goran Pandev had given the visitors a second-half lead in Rome but Lazio struck back just four minutes later through Italy midfielder Marco Parolo.

But Laxalt's late winner moved former Italian giants Genoa seven points clear of the relegation places while preventing third-placed Lazio from further consolidating a Champions League qualification spot.

After a goalless first half, Pandev's shot from the centre of the box found the bottom corner following a swift counter attack on 55 minutes.

But the lead lasted just briefly before Parolo converted a cross from Uruguay full-back Martin Caceres.

Ciro Immobile had a late chance to win the game for Lazio but Mattia Perin got down to make the save.

And the Romans were made to pay in stoppage time as Laxalt headed home a cross from Oscar Hiljemark.

Napoli maintained their one-point lead at the top with a 2-0 victory at rock-bottom Benevento on Sunday.

Champions Juventus remained in hot pursuit after thumping Sassuolo 7-0, with Gonzalo Higuain bagging a hat-trick.