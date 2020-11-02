Football: Lazio score twice in stoppage time to win seven-goal thriller

MILAN: Lazio produced the most dramatic comeback of the Serie A season so far when they scored twice in stoppage time to win 4-3 at Torino on Sunday (Nov 1) after their opponents had themselves taken the lead in the 87th minute.

It was a morale-boosting win for Lazio, who have struggled to find the form which made them title contenders last season, and a shattering blow for Torino who have only one point from five games.

Lazio went ahead through Andreas Pereira in the 15th minute but the Bulls quickly turned the game around when Bremer levelled with a diving header and Andrea Belotti won and converted a penalty in the 25th minute.

Lazio, who have 10 points from six games, levelled four minutes after halftime when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic curled in a free kick.

Both teams had further chances before Sasa Lukic won possession off Wesley Hoedt to give Torino the lead with three minutes of normal time left.

It was far from over, however, as Lazio were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted that Ciro Immobile's shot had hit Nicolas Nkoulou's trailing hand and Immobile converted to equalise in the 95th minute.

The visitors then snatched all three points as Felipe Caicedo fired home in the eighth minute of stoppage time after the ball ricocheted around the area.

