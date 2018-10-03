Football: Leeds go back to top of English Championship

LONDON: Leeds United returned to the top of the English second tier with a 1-0 victory over Hull City on Tuesday (Oct 2).

After five dropped points in their last two matches Tyler Roberts got Marcelo Bielsa's side back on track with a low shot from outside the area in the 51st minute.

Middlesbrough moved into second, also on 22 points from 11 games, thanks to a 2-0 win at second-from-bottom Ipswich Town.

West Bromwich Albion can return to the top if they win at Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Glenn Whelan missed a last-minute penalty for Aston Villa in an extraordinary 3-3 draw at home to Preston North End.

Villa were 2-0 up with goals by Jonathan Kodjia and Tammy Abraham but James Chester's 54th-minute red card was the turning point as Preston hit back with Daniel Johnson's penalty, Paul Gallagher's free kick and a Louis Moult header.

Yannick Bolasie scored a scrappy late equaliser before Villa were awarded a penalty which Preston keeper Chris Maxwell dived low to save - stretching Villa's poor run to one win in their last nine Championship games.

