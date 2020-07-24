Football: Leeds sign goalkeeper Meslier on permanent deal

REUTERS: Leeds United have signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier from French club Lorient on a permanent deal after a loan spell at Elland Road, the second-tier Championship winners said on Thursday (Jul 23).

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Leeds, having kept seven clean sheets in 10 league games as Marcelo Bielsa's side ended a 16-year wait to secure a return to the Premier League.

"It's unbelievable, we are in the Premier League and today I've signed for Leeds United permanently, so I am very happy," Meslier told the club website.

"My objective when I arrived was to stay here, Leeds is perfect, the supporters, club and stadium, along with the team is unbelievable, so I always wanted to stay."

Frenchman Meslier took over as first-choice goalkeeper at Leeds when Kiko Casilla was banned for eight matches for racist abuse in February.

He is Leeds's second new signing after Portuguese winger Helder Costa's loan move was also made permanent.



