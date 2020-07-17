Football: Leicester boost top-four hopes with 2-0 win over Blades

LEICESTER, England: Leicester City boosted their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four as goals by Ayoze Perez and substitute Demarai Gray secured a 2-0 home win over Sheffield United on Thursday (Jul 16).

The result left Leicester fourth on 62 points from 36 games, three ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United who were visiting Crystal Palace later and one behind Chelsea in third.

Sheffield United stayed eighth on 54 points, two behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers who occupy a Europa League qualifying spot.

Having won only one of their last six league games, Leicester needed a victory to get back on track in their bid to secure a berth in next season's Champions League and they delivered with a dominant performance.

Perez fired them ahead in the 29th minute with a crisp low shot from 14 metres after a fine cut-back by 19-year-old debutant Luke Thomas and Gray sealed the contest in the 79th with a clinical finish.

The Foxes missed a string of chances to win by a bigger margin as visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson made several reflex saves while top scorer Jamie Vardy hit the outside of the post shortly after halftime.



