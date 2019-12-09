Football: Leicester break club record with 4-1 win at Villa

BIRMINGHAM: Leicester City set a club record of eight successive top flight wins after two goals from Jamie Vardy helped them to an impressive 4-1 Premier League victory at Aston Villa on Sunday (Dec 8).

The result left Leicester in second place in the standings on 38 points from 16 games, eight adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool and six ahead of third-placed champions Manchester City.

The league's top scorer Vardy fired Leicester ahead with his 15th goal of the season and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 2-0 with a deft finish before Jack Grealish pulled one back for Villa on the stroke of halftime.

Centre back Jonny Evans restored Leicester's two-goal advantage with a looping header from 10m shortly after the break, rising above his marker to meet a James Maddison corner.

The effervescent Maddison, who tormented the home team's defence all afternoon, shaved the post with a shot from the edge of the area in the 67th minute as 2016 champions Leicester continued to dominate.

Vardy put the icing on the cake for the rampant visitors in the 76th minute after he raced clear of Matt Targett from the halfway line and drove the ball past goalkeeper Tom Heaton into the bottom right corner.



