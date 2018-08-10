Football: Leicester extend Vardy deal, complete double defender swoop

LONDON: Leicester City tied down England striker Jamie Vardy to a new four-year contract on Thursday after bolstering their defensive options with the signings of Croatian Filip Benkovic and Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu.



Despite adding two centre-backs on deadline day for Premier League clubs, Leicester resisted interest from Manchester United for England international Harry Maguire.

The two sides meet on Friday in the opening game of the Premier League season at Old Trafford.

Soyuncu, 22, joins from German side Freiburg in a deal worth a reported £19 million (US$24.5 million).

Croatian under-21 international Benkovic will reportedly cost the Foxes £13 million from Dinamo Zagreb.

The double swoop takes Leicester's summer spending over £100 million after moves for Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, James Maddison, Danny Ward and Rachid Ghezzal.

