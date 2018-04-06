Football: Leicester fans to wish Happy Beer-day to Thai owner

LONDON: Leicester City fans will be offered a free beer or bottle of water at Saturday's home match with Newcastle to celebrate club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's 60th birthday.

Vichai has made the gesture as a way of thanking them for their continued support, the club said in a statement.

"LCFC fans can raise a glass with Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha this Saturday, with a free Singha beer or water for all home supporters ahead of the Premier League fixture with Newcastle United," read the statement.

"Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, has laid on free beer or water for every Foxes fan attending the game.

"It's to make them part of the celebrations of his milestone birthday and a way of thanking them for their continued support."

It's not the first time Vichai's largesse has been extended to home fans - to celebrate his birthday in 2016 he offered supporters a beer and a doughnut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Thai billionaire, whose unfashionable club upset the odds by winning the Premier League title two years ago, has been in generous mood for his landmark birthday and is giving away 60 free season ticket renewals on Saturday for the 2018/19 season.

Vichai, whose fortune came from duty free shops, also paid for a teddy bear's picnic party at Leicester Royal Infirmary, extending an invitation to children being treated for long-term illnesses.

The children were joined by a number of first team players, including goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Nigerian international midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.