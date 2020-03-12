Football: Leicester players in isolation over coronavirus fears

LONDON: Three Leicester players are in self-isolation "as a precautionary measure" following medical advice, the Premier League club announced on Thursday (Mar 12), with coronavirus wreaking havoc on the global sporting calendar.

Leicester said in a statement that all three had presented with "extremely mild" symptoms consistent with common seasonal illness and that a seven-day period of self-isolation was appropriate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was no recommendation that further testing would be necessary.

As it stands, a full Premier League programme is scheduled for this weekend, with third-placed Leicester due to travel to struggling Watford on Saturday, despite widespread cancellations of matches across Europe.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, quoted earlier on the club's official Twitter feed said at his pre-match press conference: "We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs.

"We've followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers said disruption would be a "shame" but public health was more important than football.

"We're guided by football and federations. We have to press on with our work and prepare as normal," he said.

"The game is all about the players and the fans. If you have one of those not there, it's obviously not the same."

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday was postponed as a "precautionary measure" after Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis tested positive for coronavirus.

Several Arsenal players are in self-isolation but they are expected to return to training on Friday - Marinakis met several Arsenal players when the Gunners hosted the Greek side in a Europa League match last month.

Serie A in Italy, the European country worst hit by the virus, has already suspended its matches until April 3 while France's Ligue 1 will continue its season but without spectators.

Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday after a member of the club's basketball team tested positive for the virus and La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions would be suspended for at least two weeks.

