Football: Leicester's players did not let Puel down, says caretaker Stowell

REUTERS: Leicester City's players did not let down sacked manager Claude Puel in his final few games in charge and the team's poor recent results were due to individual mistakes, first team coach Mike Stowell insisted on Monday (Feb 25).

Leicester sacked Puel on Sunday with the club 12th in the Premier League with 32 points having lost five of their last six games, including a 4-1 hammering at home by Crystal Palace on Saturday that sealed the Frenchman's fate.



Stowell, along with fellow first team coach Adam Sadler, has been asked to oversee the squad starting with Tuesday's league clash against Brighton & Hove Albion and the 53-year-old began by backing the squad.

"The players have not let him down at all. The results are poor but performances have been good," Stowell told reporters.

"You get mistakes, they're not deliberate, they're just mistakes. This is a good young, bright team.

"Claude has an excellent record of bringing youth players through. Young players like Harvey Barnes and Hamza (Choudhury) have been given opportunities."

Puel had come under criticism towards the end of his tenure with Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel, the father of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper, saying he was not getting the best out of his players.

Puel had denied a rift with striker Jamie Vardy following their defeat by United this month.

"Every manager has a different personality, what you got with Claude was what you saw. But his coaching and football knowledge was excellent," Stowell added.

"It's good that the game has come so quick, and that's good after a defeat you don't want a long week. We're keeping things bright and getting the players feeling good about themselves."

Meanwhile, British media said former England manager Sam Allardyce as well as ex-Celtic boss and former Leicester player Neil Lennon were among those in the running for the vacant job.

