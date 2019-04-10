Football: Leicester's Vardy available for Newcastle clash

REUTERS: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is fit for Friday's (Apr 12) Premier League game against Newcastle United after recovering from a minor groin issue, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Vardy scored two goals in Leicester's 4-1 victory against relegated Huddersfield Town last Saturday and was substituted towards the end of the match with the problem.

"He's absolutely fine. He felt a slight niggle in his groin towards the end of the game and rather than risk it, we took him off. He's recovered well in the early stages this week and now he's back as sharp as he usually is," Rodgers said on Wednesday.

England international Harry Maguire is set to return after missing the last game following the birth of his daughter.

"He looks very happy. Having a child eventually it makes you a better person," Rodgers told reporters.

"He obviously didn't train a lot last week, we gave him the week to make sure Fern and the baby were safe, but he's come, looks good and focussed."

Maguire's defensive colleague Jonny Evans is training again after overcoming a hip issue while midfielder Marc Albrighton is recovering well from a hamstring problem that threatened to end his season prematurely.

Leicester are seventh in the league with 47 points from 33 games.

