Football: Leicester's Vardy one of the best strikers in Europe, says Rodgers

REUTERS: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is one of the best strikers in Europe and the club will continue to play to his strengths to keep the goals coming, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday (Dec 11).

Vardy has scored nine Premier League goals this season to push Leicester up to fourth in the standings and Rodgers likened the former England forward him to Luis Suarez who averaged 30 goals a season under the Northern Irishman at Liverpool.

"We have an aggressive game, and we want to get the ball forward as quickly as we can," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Sunday's match at home to lowly Brighton & Hove Albion.

"He understands what I want, he's competitive and we play to the qualities of one of the best strikers in Europe.

"We have to give him service and when we do that, there's not many better. I'm grateful that he's here... When he's away on goal, you don't think anything other than goal. He's got that ruthlessness."

Vardy in the running for the Golden Boot and when Rodgers was asked whether the 33-year would taper off in the long run, he said it was inevitable but he was not worried.

"Age catches up with you. You see the speed in his game, that's not disappearing. But even then you know he will still score goals," Rodgers added.

"He looks after his body. I have to manage his games so that he's fit and fresh. He understands that, he gets that. I don't worry because I've seen the speed and hunger he still has."

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans' current contract with Leicester expires at the end of the season but Rodgers said he was confident the 32-year-old would sign a new deal.

"Jonny wants to be here, he's instrumental in what I do," Rodgers said. "He's a coach for me on the field. He's got a great football brain and understands the journey of where we're trying to get to."

