Football: Leicester seal promotion to Women's Super League for first time

REUTERS: Leicester City secured promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time following Sunday's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses in the second-tier Championship.

Sam Tierney and Natasha Flint scored in the second half to lead Leicester to their 12th successive league win, securing their top-flight berth with two games left to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicester, who lead second-placed Durham by eight points, have won 15 games of their 18 league games this season, losing only once.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford)