Football: Leicester sign former Southampton defender Bertrand

LONDON: Leicester City have signed Ryan Bertrand on a two-year deal after the left back became a free agent following his release from Southampton, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Bertrand spent seven seasons with Saints, making 240 appearances for the south-coast club. The 31-year-old, a Champions League winner with Chelsea, also has 19 England caps but has not played for the Three Lions since 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Leicester have built something amazing over the years, especially since Brendan Rodgers has come in," Bertrand said in a statement. "It's fantastic to be a part of this fantastic club and I'm going to give my all to try and do the fans proud."

Leicester, who won the FA Cup last season, begin their campaign with a Community Shield match against league champions Manchester City on Aug 7 before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on the first day of the Premier League season a week later.

