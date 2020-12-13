Football: Leipzig ease past Werder to provisionally top standings

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEIPZIG, Germany: RB Leipzig provisionally moved top of the Bundesliga as a 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday lifted them a point ahead of Bayern Munich.

Buoyed by their 3-2 midweek win over Manchester United that earned them a place in the Champions League last 16, the hosts dominated Werder from the start.

Leipzig, who have now won all six of their home games this season, earned a penalty in the 26th minute and Marcel Sabitzer converted it.

Dani Olmo completed a quick Leipzig passing move with a clever dribble on the edge of the box and his low shot in the 41st gave them a two-goal cushion.

Leipzig moved top on 24 points with Bayern, who play Union Berlin later on Saturday, on 23.

