Football: Leipzig's Poulsen on target in 1-0 win at Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany: Yussuf Poulsen scored a second-half goal as RB Leipzig beat Hoffenheim 1-0 away in the Bundesliga on Wednesday to stay a point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Poulsen scored with Leipzig's first real chance of the game, with Marcel Sabitzer heading on a cross for the Denmark international to score.

It was Hoffenheim who were in control for much of the game with Leipzig largely toothless in attack. The hosts pushed for an equaliser and forced a superb save from Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci but could not score.

Champions League side Leipzig, who have the best defence in the Bundesliga, are in third place, level on 27 points with second-placed Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen are top on 28 after beating Cologne 4-0.