Football: Leipzig's last-gasp goal earns 3-2 comeback win over Gladbach

LEIPZIG, Germany: RB Leipzig's Alexander Sorloth headed in a stoppage-time winner as they battled back from two goals down to beat visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-2 in the German Bundesliga on Saturday and stay two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Sorloth headed in at the far post to complete a second-half comeback deep in stoppage time.

Gladbach had stunned Leipzig with two goals in the opening 19 minutes, one from in-form Jonas Hofmann after six minutes and the second a flick off Marcus Thuram's shoulder.

The hosts, who were lucky not to concede a third goal before the break, shot out of the blocks in the second half and overran their opponents, scoring twice in nine minutes to level.

Christopher Nkunku tapped in a cutback in the 57th and Yussuf Poulsen then thundered in a shot that went in off the post to equalise in the 66th.

Substitute Emil Forsberg's 76th-minute free kick forced a sensational save out of Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer, who tipped it onto the crossbar as the visitors thought they had done enough for a draw.

But Sorloth beat his marker to head in the late winner and put Leipzig on 50 points, one place behind Bayern, who demolished Cologne 5-1.

VfL Wolfsburg's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin kept them in third place on 45. Gladbach are in eighth place on 33.

