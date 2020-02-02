Football: Leipzig's Nkunku rescues 2-2 draw with late strike against Gladbach

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: RB Leipzig came from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday (Feb 1) thanks to Christopher Nkunku's 89th-minute equaliser but were forced to turn over the Bundesliga lead to champions Bayern Munich.

Frenchman Nkunku drilled in the equaliser a minute from the end but the draw meant Leipzig are second place in the standings on 41 points, one behind Bayern who won 3-1 against Mainz 05.

Gladbach stunned the hosts by going 2-0 up with first half goals from Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann, who pounced on a Leipzig defensive mistake.

Leipzig, unable to control their opponents' speed in the first half, got a lucky break five minutes after the restart, with Patrik Schick slotting in after Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer had dropped the ball following a collision with a team mate.

Things took an even worse turn for Gladbach on the hour with scorer Plea sent off for a second booking for dissent on the hour.

Nkunku then found space to fire in the equaliser and rescue a draw for the home team after last week's loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.



