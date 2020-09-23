Football: Leipzig sign Norway striker Sorloth on five-year deal

Trabzonspor's Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring their second goal
Trabzonspor's Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer)
LONDON: RB Leipzig have signed Norway striker Alexander Sorloth from Premier League side Crystal Palace on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday (Sep 22).

Sorloth, 24, spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, where he scored 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions.

Trabzonspor confirmed that they will split the €20 million (US$23.42 million) transfer fee with Palace.

"The attacking football favoured by (manager) Julian Nagelsmann suits my playing style perfectly," Sorloth said. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League."

Source: Reuters

