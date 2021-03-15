Football: Leipzig slip up in title race after draw with Frankfurt

LONDON: Second-placed RB Leipzig lost ground in the Bundesliga title race when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (Mar 14).

The draw ended Leipzig's six-match winning run in the league, and Julian Nagelsmann's side are now on 54 points after 25 games, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The hosts dominated the first half, winger Justin Kluivert and defender Willi Orban going close to scoring, and they made the breakthrough in the 46th minute through winger Emil Forsberg.

Kluivert fired a shot from a distance which was parried away by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and Forsberg pounced on the loose ball to put Leipzig ahead.

Frankfurt drew level in the 61st minute when midfielder Daichi Kamada's half-volley from Andre Silva's cross beat Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Frankfurt remained alive in the fight for Champions League qualification in fourth spot on 44 points, two points above Borussia Dortmund in fifth.

Earlier, sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen failed to overtake Dortmund after they lost 2-1 at home to lowly Arminia Bielefeld.

