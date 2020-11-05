Football: Leipzig win 2-1 as PSG see red

LEIPZIG, Germany: RB Leipzig fought back to beat Paris St Germain 2-1 at home in a pulsating Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday (Nov 4) that kept them on course for a last-16 spot while putting the French side, who finished the game with nine men, in a precarious position.

Angel Di Maria had given PSG an early lead, but he then missed a penalty and goals from Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg turned the encounter on its head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outcome left Leipzig second in the group on six points from three games, the same tally as leaders Manchester United who beat them 5-0 in the previous round but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir earlier in the day.

Third-placed PSG, who beat Leipzig 3-0 in last season's one-off semi-final in August, have three points, level with bottom of the table Basaksehir.

PSG made a bright start as Di Maria gave them a sixth-minute lead, threading the ball past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi with the outside of his foot from close range after he was put through by Moise Kean.

That, however, was as good as it got for the visitors, who had Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe sent off in the second half for two bookable fouls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It all started going downhill for last season's Champions League runners-up after Gulacsi superbly saved Di Maria's 16th-minute penalty given after Kean's shot struck centre back Dayot Upamecano on the arm.

Di Maria and Kean then had goals ruled out for offside in quick succession before Nkunku levelled out of the blue in the 42nd minute with a crisp low shot from the edge of the area following good work by Angelino.

Forsberg missed a gilt-edged chance for Leipzig early in the second half but made no mistake with a 57th-minute penalty awarded after Presnel Kimpembe handled a seemingly innocuous Angelino cross.

From there on things only got worse for PSG as Gueye was sent off in the 68th minute and Kimpembe also received his marching orders in stoppage time, as the visitors ran out of steam.

Advertisement

PSG showed plenty of attacking flair in the opening half but ultimately missed injured forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as well as striker Mauro Icardi, with midfielders Julian Draxler and Marco Verratti also sidelined.

Forsberg was delighted Leipzig ground out what may turn out to be a priceless win in their bid to reach the knockout stages.

"It was an important goal and an important win," the Swedish forward said.

"I’m proud of the team and the performance. It’s not easy to play against such a top team, but we played with courage. We were hungry and desperate to win, which I think you could see on the pitch today."