Football: Leverkusen sign Hoffenheim and Germany midfielder Kerem Demirbay

BERLIN:Champions League hopefuls Bayer Leverkusen have agreed to sign Germany international Kerem Demirbay from fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, the club announced on Thursday (May 9).

Midfielder Demirbay, 25, who won the Confederations Cup with Germany in 2017, will join Leverkusen on a five-year deal at the end of the season for a reported fee of 28 million euros.

Advertisement

"Bayer Leverkusen have always played attractive, attacking football, and that style suits me," Demirbay told the club website.

"This is the next step after three really great years at Hoffenheim."

Since joining from Hamburg in 2016, Demirbay has been a key player for Hoffenheim as they have gone from relegation candidates to European challengers under young coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Leverkusen head of sport Rudi Voeller said the signing was a "clear sign of ambition" from the club, who are fifth in the Bundesliga table, level on points with fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt with two matches to go.

Advertisement