Football: Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mainz

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen squandered a two-goal lead, conceding twice in the last two minutes to draw 2-2 against Mainz 05 on Saturday as they inched up to fourth place in the Bundesliga table.

Goals from Robert Glatzel in the 89th minute and Kevin Stoeger's stoppage-time equaliser turned the game around for the visitors.

Leverkusen, battling for a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League next season, had only themselves to blame after inexplicably allowing Mainz to snatch a point.

They have now won just two of their last nine league games.

"In the last minutes to concede two goals like that, it is difficult to explain," said Leverkusen's Sven Bender.

"But in a way it is what we deserved for the way we played the entire second half."

"Mainz were aggressive, they were hungry to score. Essentially we got back in the end what we did in the second half," he said.

Leverkusen were far superior in the first half, and Lucas Alario slotted in to complete a quick move launched by Moussa Diaby in the 14th minute.

Improving Mainz, who are in 17th place on 14 points, had chances of their own with Karim Onisiwo's header flying wide after clipping the post.

Substitute Patrik Schick looked to have finished off Mainz with a second goal for the hosts, who had also hit the woodwork, in the 84th but the visitors' late double strike earned a surprise point for them.

Glatzel first finished a move with a quick flick to beat substitute keeper Niklas Lomb and Stoeger benefited from a bad Bender clearance to snatch the last-gasp equaliser.

Leverkusen are fourth on 36 points, two behind VfL Wolfsburg in third place.

