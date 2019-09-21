Football: Lewandowski double as Bayern crush Cologne to go top

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored twice to equal a 51-year-old record as champions Bayern Munich demolished Cologne 4-0 on Saturday (Sep 21) to climb to the top spot of the standings.

Poland striker Lewandowski grabbed the first two goals and, after Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue was sent off, Philippe Coutinho converted a penalty to make it 3-0 and Ivan Perisic completed the rout with a low shot.

Lewandowski, who has been Bundesliga top scorer four times in the last six seasons, has now netted nine times in the opening five league matches, equalling a record set by Borussia Moenchengladbach's Peter Mayer in the 1967-68 season.

He grabbed his first after three minutes to equal a club record set by Carsten Jancker in the 2000-01 campaign of scoring in each of the opening five matches of the season.

Lewandowski added another straight after the restart and the striker has now scored 11 goals out of Bayern's 18 in total in all competitions this season.

Coutinho made sure of the three points from the penalty spot and the Brazilian set up Perisic with a fine through ball for the fourth to complete a winning week for Bayern after their 3-0 Champions League group victory over Red Star Belgrade.

Bayern are now top of the table on 11 points with RB Leipzig, on 10, facing Werder Bremen later on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund, on nine, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.