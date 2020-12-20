Football: Lewandowski double fires Bayern top with Leverkusen win

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski underlined his status as FIFA player of the year with both goals, the second coming just before the final whistle, as European champions Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga on Saturday (Dec 19) with a 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, who they usurped to first place.

Having beaten Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the award on Thursday, Lewandowski claimed the winner after 93 minutes at the BayArena.

His brace leaves Lewandowski on 20 goals in 18 games this season in all competitions having headed Bayern level just before the break after Patrik Schick gave Leverkusen an early lead.