Football: Lewandowski says Bayern could be his last European club: Media

WARSAW: Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who recently became the Bundesliga's all-time top foreign scorer, said on Wednesday (Mar 13) the lure of breaking more records could make him pledge his future to the German champions.

Media reports last year said the Poland captain, who now has 197 Bundesliga goals to his name taking him past Claudio Pizarro as the highest scoring non-German, was looking for a transfer as he sought a new challenge in his career.

"I can imagine it (Bayern being my last European club), because it's a great city, a great club that will develop even more from next season. I want to break more records, the thought that I could make my mark on the pages of history could make me stay in Munich," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by przegladsportowy.pl.

The striker's immediate task will be to help Bayern overcome Liverpool at home in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie later on Wednesday. The sides played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg in England.

"This (winning the Champions League) is definitely my dream, but if we do not get into the final, I will not write this season off. If I do not succeed, I will keep trying," Lewandowski said.

When asked if he would keep trying as a Bayern player he replied: "We'll see, there have not been any talks yet".



