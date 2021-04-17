Football: Lille draw to allow PSG chance to close gap in France

PARIS: French Ligue 1 leaders Lille needed a spectacular late strike from Luis Araujo to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Montpellier on Friday which allowed Paris Saint-Germain the chance to turn the screw in the title race.

Lille moved to 70 points but defending champions PSG can close the gap to just a point if they defeat Saint Etienne on Sunday.

Andy Delort headed Montpellier ahead in the 21st minute on Friday.

But Brazil's Luis Araujo grabbed a deserved equaliser with five minutes left with a memorable half-volley.