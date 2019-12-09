Football: Messi to miss Barca's Champions League trip to Inter

MILAN: Barcelona star Lionel Messi will not make the trip to Italy for Tuesday's Champions League game against Inter Milan, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday (Dec 9).

Barcelona are already through to the last 16 after six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi scored in a convincing 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund last time out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Spaniards are also sure of finishing top of Group F as they have 11 points from five games.

Antonio Conte's Inter still have to book their place in the last 16. They are second, level on seven points with Borussia Dortmund who host Slavia Prague.

Inter will qualify if the two clubs finish on the same number of points due to their superior head-to-head goal difference.