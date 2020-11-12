Football: Lions' new Nike jerseys take inspiration from Merlion, feature FAS logo

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Nike on Thursday (Nov 12) unveiled new national team jerseys for the men's and women's sides.

The Lions will don the kits when they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign and during the next edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup, both of which are slated to be held in 2021.

The Lionesses will wear the new kits at the AFF Women’s Championship and other tournaments on the international stage in 2021 and 2022, said FAS.

FAS said that the jerseys were "conceptualised to reconcile tradition with the future", with the home kit making use of "colour blocking as a modern interpretation of the national flag" while the deep royal blue away strip reflecting Singapore’s vision as a forward-looking nation.

The kits also have incorporated a "contemporary take on the scales and curves of the iconic Merlion on the jersey front", said FAS.

The new kits will feature the FAS logo - the first time it has been used for the national team since it was redesigned in 2003. (Photo: FAS)

"The national flag has also been given a modern interpretation through the symbolic crest on the red neck tape as well as the waveline graphic across the chest of the jerseys," added FAS.

In addition, the kits will also feature the FAS logo - the first time the logo has been used for the national team since it was redesigned in 2003.

"The change was made following fans’ feedback on the significance of the FA logo which symbolises the pride of Singapore’s football history and brings back a sense of nostalgia," said FAS.

“In world football now, most countries are using the (football association) crest. I think it’s something unique and also a good throwback to how it was before," said Singapore winger Gabriel Quak.

“I’ve been with the national team since 2013 and have seen different designs over the past seven years. I like how the design is fresh and we keep to our iconic red colour each time we launch a new kit.”

The previous version of the Lions home kit as worn by Shawal Anuar (second from right) and Ikhsan Fandi (right). (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Singapore are four-time winners of the AFF Suzuki Cup, having last lifted the trophy in 2012. The Lions were eliminated at the group stage in 2018, when the tournament was last held.

This year's edition of the tournament has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held from April 11 to May 8 next year.

The Lions currently sit third in their World Cup qualifying group, one point behind Saudi Arabia and two points behind Uzbekistan.

Tatsuma Yoshida's side have three games left to play, all of which have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.