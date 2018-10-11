Football: Lions' new Nike team kit inspired by Singapore landmarks

SINGAPORE: The Lions will head into November’s ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup with a brand new kit.



The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday (Oct 9) unveiled the Nike ensemble at Weston’s Kallang Wave Mall outlet, where national team players Hariss Harun, Faris Ramli, Jacob Mahler, Suria Priya and Nur Emilia Natasha showcased the new uniform.



The home kit, which has a Gym Red graphic across the chest of the Speed Red home shirt, was inspired by Singapore’s iconic Merlion, FAS said.



For the away kit, its Equator Blue body and Nebula Blue sleeves and shoulders boast an artistic take on Singapore’s beautiful night city skyline.



“The symbolic white crescent moon and five white stars on the Singapore flag were also incorporated onto the red neck tape of both the home and away jersey collars,” FAS added.



National team forward Faris commented: “What I like most about the new jersey is the crest behind the neck – it’s definitely a unique thing for this year’s jersey. Nike also made it as lightweight as possible, so I can’t wait to wear it during the match.”



Suria, who has made 11 appearances for the Lionesses, added: “I think the new jersey is really nice. The design is simple and cool; the material is nice as well.

"When we go out and play, we want to be comfortable in what we are wearing so that we can focus on the game.”



The new jerseys are currently available on Weston’s website at a discounted price of S$105.

Before the AFF Suzuki Cup, the Lions will take on Mongolia in a friendly on Oct 12. Fandi Ahmad’s team will then travel to Phnom Penh to face Cambodia on Oct 16.



Captain Hariss said that he believes it is crucial to keep the momentum going after two positive displays last month in the 1-1 and 2-0 friendly results against Mauritius and Fiji respectively.

Singapore is in Group B for the AFF Suzuki Cup, alongside Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Timor-Leste. The group will see the Lions play two home games at the National Stadium against Indonesia (Nov 9) and Timor-Leste (Nov 21).