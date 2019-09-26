Football: Liverpool face Arsenal, Chelsea host Man Utd in League Cup last 16

LONDON: Liverpool will host Arsenal and Chelsea face Manchester United in two blockbuster League Cup fourth round ties.

Wednesday's (Sep 25) draw for the last 16 produced two eye-catching ties as Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders take on the Gunners at Anfield and struggling United head to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, who have won the competition a record eight times, beat Milton Keynes Dons 2-0 to reach the fourth round, while Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0.

United, who last won the League Cup in 2017, needed a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over third tier Rochdale to limp through after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

In contrast to United's latest disjointed effort, last season's runners-up Chelsea hammered Grimsby 7-1.

Southampton's prize for a first win at local rivals Portsmouth in 35 years is a trip to holders Manchester City.

There were also all-Premier League ties between Everton and Watford and Aston Villa and Wolves.

The two lowest-ranked sides left in the competition, fourth tier pair Crawley and Colchester, were drawn together.

Leicester will travel to Burton, while in an all-League One clash Oxford will host Sunderland.



League Cup fourth round draw (Ties to be played in the week beginning Oct 28):

Everton vs Watford

Manchester City vs Southampton

Crawley vs Colchester

Oxford vs Sunderland

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Burton vs Leicester

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Liverpool vs Arsenal