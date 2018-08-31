Football: Liverpool face PSG in Champions League group stage

MONACO: Last year's beaten finalists Liverpool were paired with Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain in Thursday's (Aug 30) draw for the group stage of the Champions League.

The Premier League leaders also face last year's Serie A runners up Napoli and former European champions Red Star Belgrade.

Advertisement

English champions Manchester City were placed in Group F with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and Hoffenheim.

Tottenham, who last year topped a group containing reigning and eventual champions Real Madrid, will face three former European champions: Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group A: Atletico Madrid (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Monaco (FRA), Club Brugge (BEL)

Group B: Barcelona (ESP), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Inter (ITA)

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Napoli (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS), FC Porto (POR), Schalke 04 (GER), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group E: Bayern Munich (GER), Benfica (POR), Ajax (NED), AEK Athens (GRE)

Group F: Manchester City (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Lyon (FRA), Hoffenheim (GER)

Group G: Real Madrid (ESP), Roma (ITA), CSKA Moscow (RUS), Viktoria Plzen (CZE)

Group H: Juventus (ITA), Manchester United (ENG), Valencia (ESP), Young Boys (SUI)

First round of matches on Sep 18 and 19