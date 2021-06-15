Football: Liverpool get green light to increase Anfield capacity to over 61,000

REUTERS: Liverpool have been granted planning permission for their proposed expansion of the Anfield Road stand which would increase the capacity at Anfield to over 61,000, Liverpool City Council said on Tuesday.

The redevelopment will increase the ground's capacity by around 7,000, making Anfield the third-largest stadium in the Premier League by capacity, after Manchester United's Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool have also been given permission to host up to six concerts and major events at Anfield for a period of five years.

"This is a huge milestone in our journey towards bringing more supporters into Anfield," Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool, said in a statement.

"We underwent a two-stage public consultation period during the planning process for the project and I would like to thank everyone who has offered a contribution to that.

"In what has been a very unpredictable year, we are seeking certainty in order to progress with this project and there are still some steps we need to take to get there."

Liverpool completed expansion of the Main Stand in 2016 which increased its capacity to 54,000.

