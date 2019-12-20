Football: Liverpool hopeful on Van Dijk fitness for Club World Cup final

DOHA: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Virgil van Dijk will be fit to play in Saturday's (Dec 21) Club World Cup final against Flamengo after the Dutchman missed their semi-final.

"Virgil was part of training today so we will see how it looks at the end," Klopp said at a press conference at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, where Saturday's game will be played.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Van Dijk had played in every match this season for the Anfield club, with the exception of the League Cup, before sitting out Wednesday's 2-1 win over Mexican side Monterrey.

With Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren also absent, Jordan Henderson dropped into central defence to partner Joe Gomez in that game.

Fabinho is also missing for the Premier League leaders, while Georginio Wijnaldum - who travelled to Qatar despite picking up an injury in last weekend's win over Watford - again sat out training.

"We have no new injury concerns," Klopp added. "We played on Wednesday and now it's Friday so we are using each hour for recovery and then we will see who we can line up tomorrow."

Advertisement