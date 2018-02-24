Football: Liverpool keen to offer Mane new contract as Klopp prepares to strengthen

REUTERS: Juergen Klopp says it is not a secret that Liverpool are looking to secure the future of Sadio Mane and the club remains keen to further strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

Mane, who arrived at Anfield from Southampton in 2016, scored his first hat-trick for Liverpool in a 5-0 thrashing of Porto in their Champions League last-16, first leg last week.

The 25-year-old's contract runs until 2021 but British media reported that he could be rewarded with a new deal.

When asked about Mane's contract situation, Klopp said: "Nothing to say about that, no news or anything.

"Do we want to keep the players together? I think that is not a secret," Klopp told a news conference on Friday.

"We want to keep Sadio here but he still has a contract. There is nothing to do about that but we want to keep the team, plus strengthen in the future. That is normal business."

Klopp switched focused to the visit of West Ham United on Saturday, which will be Liverpool's first match in 10 days.

The Merseyside club start the weekend third in the league standings but a victory would carry them above second-placed Manchester United, who host Chelsea on Sunday.

"I am really happy we didn't have to play immediately after the Porto game, because it would have been quite difficult from this big result and a good game from our side," Klopp added.

"Now we want to get some points but it is quite a big job to do. They (West Ham) in the form table, last 15 games, I think they are sixth.

"Since David Moyes (became manager) a lot of things have changed. They are getting good results, (Marko) Arnautovic flying. We are looking forward to it 100 percent but we know it's hard."

West Ham are 12th in the league, losing just once in their last eight matches in the competition.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)