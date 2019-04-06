Football: Liverpool leave it late to claim back top spot

SOUTHAMPTON: Late goals by Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson earned Liverpool a crucial 3-1 victory at Southampton to move them back to the top of the Premier League on Friday (Apr 5).

For the second week running Liverpool looked like losing ground on Manchester City in a titanic title race, but once again Juergen Klopp's side would not be denied as they edged a step closer to a first league title since 1990.

Salah ended an eight-game scoring drought with a wonderful solo goal in the 80th minute and substitute Henderson tapped in to seal the three points to the delight of the visiting fans who had spent all night biting their nails.

Shane Long gave relegation-threatened Southampton the lead in the ninth minute as Liverpool began sluggishly but Naby Keita's header levelled the scores before halftime.

Victory lifted Liverpool to 82 points from 33 games, with City on 80 from 32.

Southampton remained five points above the relegation zone.



