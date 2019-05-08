Football: Liverpool legends salute fightback for the ages

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen hailed their former club's stunning Champions League semi-final fightback against Barcelona as Anfield's greatest ever European night.

Jurgen Klopp's side recovered from a 3-0 first leg deficit to reach the final with a pulsating 4-0 victory over the Spanish champions on Tuesday (May 7).

Liverpool's stars celebrate their incredible fightback against Barcelona. (AFP/Paul ELLIS)

The historic escape act was one of the finest in Champions League history and Fowler believes it should be ranked as the best of Liverpool's European triumphs at their famous old stadium.

The striker placed Liverpool's dismantling of Lionel Messi and company above their dramatic 1977 European Cup quarter-final win over St Etienne, widely regarded as the previous pinnacle in the competition at Anfield.

"You know when you talk about the great nights, this is the best ever. It's absolutely incredible," Liverpool-born Fowler told BT Sport.

"Before the game, we were talking about all the superlatives we can about Messi. We can run out of superlatives for Liverpool.

"It was deserved as well and that's the best thing about it.

"I'm so proud and so delighted to be part of Liverpool. Everything about Liverpool tonight was brilliant."

Fowler's fellow former Reds striker Owen praised Klopp's men for their incredible season, which could yet culminate in Champions League glory for the first time since 2005.

Liverpool also have an outside chance of winning the Premier League as they trail leaders Manchester City by one point heading into the final round of fixtures on Sunday.

"It's only football that can do this. What an incredible season we've had and it's not over yet," Owen said.

"This place has seen some of the most amazing nights, European nights, of football and it's right up there with them. Possibly the best."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand joined in the praise for Liverpool's performance.

"You cannot fail to have respect for this stadium when you come here," he said.

"The emotions that this place evokes on nights like these, there hasn't been a better night than this.

"They took it out of Barcelona's hands - the spirit, the heart shown by this squad, and that all starts from the top. That starts from Klopp.

"What they've produced here is breathtaking and you can do nothing but respect the team, the management, and the way this club have conducted themselves, especially on a night like tonight."

Former Liverpool winger Luis Garcia joined the chorus of approval for his old team's heroics.

"I have seen this move too!" Garcia tweeted, referring to his part in Liverpool's 'Miracle of Istanbul' comeback against AC Milan in 2005, when they recovered from three goals down to win the Champions League final on penalties.