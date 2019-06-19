Football: Liverpool's Ojo joins Rangers on loan

LONDON: Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo will link up with former Reds captain Steven Gerrard after agreeing a season-long loan move to Rangers on Tuesday (Jun 18).

England youth international Ojo has made 13 appearances for the Liverpool first team, but has spent most of his Anfield career in loan spells at Wigan, Wolves, Fulham and last season with Reims in Ligue 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The last 18 months to two years I've not had that consistent opportunity to play football," Ojo told Rangers TV.

"When I heard Rangers were interested I spoke to my representative, the gaffer, Steven Gerrard, and to Liverpool and all the parties felt this was the right destination for my career."

Ojo becomes Rangers' fourth new recruit for next season after the club sealed free transfers for Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart.