Football: Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain sidelined with ankle injury

REUTERS: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in Saturday's Club World Cup final, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

The midfielder landed awkwardly on his ankle during the 1-0 win over Flamengo and was substituted in the 75th minute. Klopp confirmed the 26-year-old would not play during the busy festive period when Liverpool play three times in eight days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged," Klopp told reporters ahead of Thursday's top-of-the-table clash at Leicester City.

"Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I don't know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick.

"No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year. Oxlade will not play anymore (in 2019), that's clear."

Klopp also said midfielder Fabinho and centre backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip were recovering well but not fit for the upcoming games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is no news on anyone else, which is good news," Klopp added.

Liverpool played two games in Qatar last week as they lifted their third trophy of the year following their Champions League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs. But Klopp said fatigue would not be a factor when they prepare for the trip to Leicester.

"The way to Qatar was difficult sleeping-wise but on the way back it was completely normal," Klopp said. "Yesterday we had the day off, and I'm pretty sure the boys slept as much as they could.

