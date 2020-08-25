Football: Liverpool's Williams gets first Wales call-up, Bale included

REUTERS: Wales have handed Liverpool teenager Neco Williams a maiden senior call-up for September's Nations League matches, while Gareth Bale was also included in Ryan Giggs' squad on Tuesday (Aug 25).

Williams, 19, made 11 appearances for Premier League champions Liverpool in all competitions last season. The full back is one of two new faces in the 26-man squad along with Swansea City's 20-year-old centre back Ben Cabango.

Bale has been selected for national team duty after making just two appearances for Real Madrid since Spanish football returned in June after the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Striker Hal Robson-Kanu has returned to the Wales set-up for the first time since 2017 after previously announcing his retirement from international football.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has been linked with a move away from Juventus by Italian media, was also included along with free agents Ashley Williams and Chris Gunter.

Wales visit Finland on Sept. 3 before returning to Cardiff to play Bulgaria three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)

Defenders: Chris Gunter, Ashley Williams, Ben Davies (Tottenham), Conner Roberts (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic), Ethan Ampadu (Charlton Athletic), James Lawrence (Anderlecht), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Neco Williams (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Daniel James (Manchester United), Will Vaulks (Cardiff City), Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke), Kiefer Moore (Cardiff City)

